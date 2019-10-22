Watch a clip from new Brainiac documentary Transmission After Zero

A new documentary which tells the story of cult noise-rockers Brainiac is due to make its debut at the Doc'n Roll Film Festival on November 9, but you can watch an exclusive clip right now.

Hailing from Dayton, Ohio, during its 1990s alt-rock ascendency – led by the likes of The Breeders and Guided By Voices – Brainiac developed a name for being fearless experimenters within the scene. However, the band's trajectory was cut short when bandleader Tim Taylor suddenly lost his life in a car accident in 1997.

The documentary, directed by filmmaker Eric Mahoney, explores the band’s music and legacy, but also how people and cope with loss, and includes contributions from Buzz Osbourne, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Matt Berninger, Wayne Coyne, Fred Armisen and more.

On the film, Mahoney says: "In the 90s, growing up as an aspiring musician in the small town of Dayton, OH I was completely and totally enthralled with Brainiac.

"Their originality, creativity and utter coolness caused me to become a full time student of their work, studying every move and clocking their rapid ascent. When Tim Taylor passed away in the spring of 1997, it left a void in his fans around the world and also a massive hole in the heart of the Dayton community.

"In the fall of 2016, after wrapping up a massive anthology film project, I began thinking about the band’s story, and that 2017 would be the 20th anniversary of Tim’s death.

"I was fascinated by the slew of musicians who had since cited Brainiac as an influence (Trent Reznor, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, The National, etc) and also how the surviving members had all taken different paths after their lives did a complete 180 degree turn overnight in the spring of ‘97.

"For the last two years my partner Ian Jacobs and I have been on a journey that has been emotionally, financially and at times physically draining trying to do justice and create an artful and heartfelt tribute to a massively influential group of musical geniuses.

"This process has also been a source of healing for both the band and Taylor family which has made the journey not only creatively satisfying but personally gratifying as well."

You can see an exclusive clip and the film's official trailer below. Find out more about the Doc'n Roll Film Festival at their official site.