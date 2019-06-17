Watch 3Teeth’s politically-charged video for new single President X

3Teeth have released a video for their new single President X.

It’s the latest track taken from the Californian outfit’s upcoming album Metawar, which will arrive on July 5 through Century Media.

The band previously shared videos for American Landfill, Exxxit and Affluenza from the record.

Frontman Alexis Mincolla explains: “President X is about an arbitrary figurehead that will continue to be replaced, repositioned and repackaged to maintain an illusion of choice and difference in a system that operates on auto-pilot.

“As the administration pendulum swings back and forth in our bi-partisan shit show, you basically get a new leader who comes in with the goal of undoing what the last guy did, continuing this cycle of futility.

“It’s like one of those TV shows that just keeps going on season after season, walking you in circles by throwing in new hackneyed characters and the same trite notions of conflict but, in reality, the story has no arc and no resolution.

“By the time the season finale comes, oh and it will come, you're going to look back on it go, ‘Holy fuck! I want my money back.’ And no, I’m not talking metaphorical money, I'm talking about your actual tax dollars that funded a hot trash show."

Mincolla adds: “I believe there was a fine scholar by the name of Frank Zappa who once said, ‘Government is the entertainment division of the military-industrial complex.’”

3Teeth will head out on tour across Europe with Ministry later this month, before returning to North America for further shows throughout the summer.

3Teeth: Metawar

1. Hyperstition

2. Affluenza

3. Exxxit

4. American Landfill

5. President X

6. Altaer

7. Time Slave

8. Bornless

9. Surrender

10. Sell Your Face 2.0

11. Blackout

12. The Fall

13. Pumped Up Kicks

3Teeth: Metawar

Ministry/3Teeth 2019 tour

Jun 30: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jul 02: Bristol SWX, UK

Jul 03: Glasgow SWG3 Studio Warehouse, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jul 06: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jul 07: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Jul 09: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Jul 10: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Jul 11: Budapest A38, Hungary

3Teeth North American tour

Jul 15: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Jul 16: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Jul 18: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Jul 19: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

Jul 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jul 22: Minneapolis Studio B @ Skyway Theatre, MN

Jul 23: Madison High Noon Saloon, WI

Jul 24: Chicago Reggies Rock Club, IL

Jul 25: Detroit El Club, MI

Jul 26: Columbus A&R Music Bar, OH

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Jul 29: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Jul 31: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Aug 01: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Aug 02: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Aug 03: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Aug 04: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Aug 05: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Aug 07: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Aug 08: New Orleans The Parish at House of Blues, LA

Aug 09: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Aug 10: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Aug 11: Austin Empire Control Room, TX

Aug 14: Tucson 191 Toole, AZ

Aug 15: Phoenix The Rebel Lounge, AZ

Aug 16: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Aug 17: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Aug 18: San Francisco Slim’s, CA