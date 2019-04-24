Watch 3Teeth’s NSFW video for explosive new track Exxxit

3Teeth have released a NSFW video for their new single Exxxit.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Metawar, which will arrive on July 5 via Century Media Records.

3Teeth frontman Alexis Mincolla says: “The song hinges on a conceptual ultimatum and the human urge towards self-destruction as a form of liberation.”

The Los Angeles outfit have decided to release the promo to coincide with the announcement of a North American tour, which will get under way at the Metro Music Hall in Salt Lake City on July 15 and conclude with a performance at Slim’s in San Francisco on August 18.

They’ll be joined on the road by Gost, Author and Punisher on select dates.

Before those shows kick off, 3Teeth will support Ministry in the UK and Europe.

Find a full list of 3Teeth’s 2019 tour plans below.

3Teeth: Metawar

1. Hyperstition

2. Affluenza

3. Exxxit

4. American Landfill

5. President X

6. Altaer

7. Time Slave

8. Bornless

9. Surrender

10. Sell Your Face 2.0

11. Blackout

12. The Fall

13. Pumped Up Kicks

Ministry/3Teeth 2019 tour

Jun 30: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jul 02: Bristol SWX, UK

Jul 03: Glasgow SWG3 Studio Warehouse, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jul 06: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jul 07: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Jul 09: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Jul 10: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Jul 11: Budapest A38, Hungary

3Teeth North American tour

Jul 15: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Jul 16: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Jul 18: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Jul 19: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

Jul 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jul 22: Minneapolis Studio B @ Skyway Theatre, MN

Jul 23: Madison High Noon Saloon, WI

Jul 24: Chicago Reggies Rock Club, IL

Jul 25: Detroit El Club, MI

Jul 26: Columbus A&R Music Bar, OH

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Jul 29: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Jul 31: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Aug 01: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Aug 02: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Aug 03: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Aug 04: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Aug 05: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Aug 07: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Aug 08: New Orleans The Parish at House of Blues, LA

Aug 09: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Aug 10: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Aug 11: Austin Empire Control Room, TX

Aug 14: Tucson 191 Toole, AZ

Aug 15: Phoenix The Rebel Lounge, AZ

Aug 16: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Aug 17: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Aug 18: San Francisco Slim’s, CA