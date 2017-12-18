Watain unleash lyric video for new track Sacred Damnation

Watain have released a lyric video for their new track Sacred Damnation.

It’s been taken from the Swedish outfit’s upcoming studio album Trident Wolf Eclipse, which is set to arrive on January 5 via Century Media Records.

The band previously revealed Nuclear Alchemy from the follow-up to 2013’s The Wild Hunt, which was also released on limited red and black vinyl.

Trident Wolf Eclipse is now available for pre-order through the band’s official website and will be released in jewelcase CD, limited Digipak CD with bonus track, LP, limited edition vinyl box set and via digital platforms.

Find the Trident Wolf Eclipse cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s 2018 tour dates.

Watain Trident Wolf Eclipse tracklist

Nuclear Alchemy Sacred Damnation Teufelsreich Furor Diabolicus A Throne Below Ultra (Pandemoniac) Towards The Sanctuary The Fire Of Power

Jan 05: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden

Jan 10: Berlin Lido, Germany

Jan 11: London The Dome, UK

Jan 12: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 13: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Aug 9-12: Bloodstock Festival

