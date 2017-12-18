As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis apologises for his past actions

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has issued a lengthy apology on Facebook for his past actions.

The vocalist was jailed in 2014 for plotting to have his wife murdered and was sentenced to six years by Judge Carlos Armour in San Diego’s Superior Court.

He was released from prison in December last year and, one year on, has now completed all of his parole and probation requirements and has used the anniversary to apologise to his ex wife, children, family, friends, bandmates and fans.

Lambesis says: “Words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused. There is no defence for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do.

“First, I apologise to my former wife and remarkable children for my appalling actions. There’s not a single day that goes by where I don’t wish I could undo the damage I caused, and out of respect for their wishes I will not discuss anything else about them – now or in the future.

“I also ask anyone reading this to promote healing for them by respecting their privacy and defending them from any negativity or anger which should be directed towards me. I was the sole offender and the only one to blame for everything that happened.”

Lambesis continues: “To my family, I apologise for the trauma you faced and may still feel. This is an ongoing sentence many of you serve because of me. I am so sorry to my friends who were betrayed by everything I hid from them and all the hardships I caused people who used to work with me.”

He says that he responded to many of his inner circle with “bitterness” following his arrest and adds: “I know that I can’t undo the animosity I brought their way, but I hope to mend what I can now as time goes on.”

Lambesis admits he doesn’t know what the future holds but says that music “always has and always will be a part of me, and has helped me get through the darkest parts of my journey.”

He adds: “Let it be clear that no amount of time served can right my wrongs. I do not feel deserving of a second chance and am not asking for anyone’s trust. The way many people feel about me makes sense, and only time will tell if my future actions line up with my remorse, something I pray for every day.

“In the last five years, the ripple effect of all my actions has extended further than a written statement can address. Thus, I will continue to apologise in both words and actions moving forward.”

Lambesis was charged in 2013 after attempting to pay an undercover police officer $1000 to kill his estranged wife Meggan and had originally faced up to nine years behind bars.

His former bandmates Jordan Mancino, Nick Hipa, Phil Sgrosso and Josh Gilbert moved on to form Wovenwar, which is fronted by Shane Blay of Oh Sleeper fame. Sgrosso left the lineup last year.

