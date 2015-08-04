Warren Haynes in Euro tour

Warren Haynes has announced a European tour in support of latest album Ashes And Dust – including a London show on November 21.
He collaborated with the band Railroad Earth on the title, which features tracks he didn’t want to use in Gov’t Mule or with the now-defunct Allman Brothers Band, or even in a purely solo work.
Haynes recently said: “This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”
Tickets are on sale now for most shows. Haynes’ current North American tour continues until October. Ashes And Dust is available now via Provogue.
Tour dates
Nov 03: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark Nov 04: Esbjerg Tobakken, Denmark Nov 06: Frederickshavn Blues Festival, Denmark Nov 08: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany Nov 12: Sumperk Blues Alive, Czech Republic Nov 15: Paris Cafe de la Danse, France Nov 17: Limbourg Le Kursaal, Belgium Nov 18: Cleon La Traverse, France Nov 19: Amsterdam North Sea Jazz Club, Netherlands Nov 21: London St John’s Smith Square