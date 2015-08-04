Warren Haynes in Euro tour

Warren Haynes has announced a European tour in support of latest album Ashes And Dust – including a London show on November 21.

He collaborated with the band Railroad Earth on the title, which features tracks he didn’t want to use in Gov’t Mule or with the now-defunct Allman Brothers Band, or even in a purely solo work.

Haynes recently said: “This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”

Tickets are on sale now for most shows. Haynes’ current North American tour continues until October. Ashes And Dust is available now via Provogue.

Nov 03: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark Nov 04: Esbjerg Tobakken, Denmark Nov 06: Frederickshavn Blues Festival, Denmark Nov 08: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany Nov 12: Sumperk Blues Alive, Czech Republic Nov 15: Paris Cafe de la Danse, France Nov 17: Limbourg Le Kursaal, Belgium Nov 18: Cleon La Traverse, France Nov 19: Amsterdam North Sea Jazz Club, Netherlands Nov 21: London St John’s Smith Square

