Warren Haynes premieres Ashes & Dust

Warren Haynes has premiered his album Ashes & Dust with TeamRock – hear all 13 tracks, plus five bonus tracks, now.

The Gov’t Mule and ex-Allman Brothers Band man recorded the work in collaboration with the band Railroad Earth, after a successful jam session led him to want to do more.

Haynes recently said of the material: “I’ve been compiling songs that didn’t necessarily fit in with Gov’t Mule or the Allmans, or even my last solo album. This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”

Additional guests include Grace Potter, Shawn Colvin and Mickey Rephael, plus Allmans bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones.

Ashes & Dust is released on July 24 via Provogue and it’s available for pre-order now.