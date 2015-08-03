Warren Haynes turns U2 classic inside-out

Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes has recorded a unique version of U2’s One for the TeamRock cameras.

Over the last few months Gov’t Mule have released a pair of albums featuring performances of other band’s songs: Stoned Side of the Mule Vol. 1 & 2 (the Rolling Stones) and Dark Side Of The Mule (Pink Floyd). Now band leader Haynes has recorded a haunting version of the U2 track, a song he’s been playing at live shows for a number of years, and appears on his 2004 Live At Bonnaroo album.

Haynes released his new solo album, Ashes & Dust, last month. Hear the whole album.

Warren Haynes: Government Man