Wardruna release brooding live video of Skugge

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have released a brand new lyric video for the mesmeric Skugge (Shadow) which you can watch in full below. It's taken from the band's upcoming Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, an immersive audio release out through ByNorse on April 22.

"It is a song about shadows, echoes and the balance between seeking answers and wisdom internally and externally," explains mainman Einar Selvik.

Kvitravn – First Flight of the White Raven is an audio-visual ‘live-in-studio’ recording that was broadcasted online, as the release show of the Kvitravn album in March 2021, performing a special set list consisting of songs from Kvitravn and a selection of favourites from the discography, when Covid restrictions meant there could be no audience.

“Kvitravn is an audio-visual recording that was broadcasted online, as the release show of the Kvitravn album," Selvik adds. "It was recorded in a time when it was not allowed to perform in front of an audience, which made it very important for me that the recording itself truly captured the energy of a live performance."

Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven will be released as a 2LP set, as well as 2CD that also features the original studio album track listing. To mark the event’s exceptional impact, it will also be available as a limited Boxset Edition including 2LP (black), 2CD, DVD with livestream performance and bonus documentary material and three videos (only available in the boxed set), flag of the CD album cover, certificate of authenticity for the box and an exclusive autographed card signed by Einar Selvik.

Pre-order Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven.

