Wakeman And Wilson Hit The Road

Adam Wakeman and Damian Wilson have announced a UK tour for their two-man show for early 2018. The pair, also of prog rockers Headspace, have made quite a name for themselves with their well-received shows and this is the most concerted run of shows they’ve announced.

“Damian and I really enjoy writing and play shows together,” Wakeman tells Prog. “Previously, we’ve just tried to squeeze a few shows in here and there between our other musical commitments but this time we thought it was time to get in the car and just see how many shows we could get to play up and down the country. We’ll play tracks we’ve written together, some new songs and some random songs we think people will enjoy. The chat in between songs is pretty much a continuation of the absurd, thought provoking nonsense we talk about in the pub or in the car on the way to shows.

“I used to tour like this with my dad back when I was 18 or 19 - visiting towns that you’d not normally travel to. I loved it then and I know we’re going to have a right laugh on this tour. Hopefully people will come along and support the shows, if not, it will be 5 weeks of something like Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s The Trip but with Subway sandwiches and McDonalds on the M6…”

The pair will play:Washington Arts Centre - February 1Kinross Backstage - 2

Kirton-In-Lindsay Town Hall - 3

Milton Keynes The Stables - 4

Falmouth The Poly - 9

Penzance The Acorn - 10

Tavistock The Wharf - 11

London St. Pancras Old Church - 15

Sandwich St. Mary’s Arts Centre - 16

Cardiff Acapela - 18

Solihull The Core Theatre - 22

Lowdham St,. Mary’s Church - 23

Fletching Trading Boundaries - 24

Norwich Arts Centre - 25

Worcester Huntingdon Hall - March 1

Bath Chapel Arts Centre - 2

York The Basement - 4

Dumfries Theatre Royal - 5

Tickets and info are available from their website.