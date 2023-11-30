Voyager reschedule Australian tour dates for June

Australian prog Eurovision stars Voyager have announced they have rescheduled their Australia tour dates, to allow singer Danny Estrin more time to undergo his treatment for cancer, following the shock announcement in September.

At the time the band postponed a European tour schedule for this October to 2024, but stated that for Australian, originally scheduled for February 2024, it was too early to say what would happen with the dates. In a new statement, the band say those dates will now take place in June.

"We’ve made the very difficult but completely necessary decision to reschedule our forthcoming album tour dates to allow Danny more time to continue his treatment and focus on his recovery," says the band's statement. "We are so very hopeful that we can make a triumphant return across our homeland in June and July, and that you’ll join us for these shows. All tickets for the February tour remain valid on these new dates. Thank you for your understanding and we can’t wait to be reunited by music.

"Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. You don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your tickets. If you can’t make the new date, ticketholders will be contacted by the various ticketing outlets with instructions to request a refund."

Voygaer's rescheduled Australian tour dates:

Jun 21: Perth Metro City

Jun 28: Canberra The Basement

Jun 29: Sydney Manning Bar

Jun 30: Brisbane Princess Theater

Jul 5: Melbourne 170 Russell

Jul 6: Adelaide Unibar

