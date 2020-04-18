Voyager reschedule Australian dates

Australian prog rockers Voyager have rescheduled their Australian headline tour, for February 2021. The tour which was originally scheduled to start next month. You can see the new dates below.



"You know what helps build something more than waiting? Waiting some more," says singer Danny Estrin. "So just as we were super excited to tour Colours In The Sun around Australia in May 2020, we are going to be at least twice as excited to bring it to you in 2021. We are going to be raring to burn off those isolation pounds on stage and bring you a smorgasbord of pent up Voyagerisms; more than ever, live music will have a whole new meaning and I can't wait to see everyone's smiles, some new 80s hairdos and some inflatable keytars - Runaway until 2021 Australia, see you soon(ish)."

Voyager will play:

Feb 12: Perth Badlands

Feb 13: Brisbane The Zoo

Feb 19: Adelaide Jive

Feb 20: Melbourne Stay Gold

Feb 26: Sydney Crowbar

Feb 27: Canberra The Basement