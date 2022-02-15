Trending

Voyager release twin guitar playthrough video for Dreamer

Australian electro proggers Voyager also launch their own Dreamer In The Sky beer

Australian proggers Voyager have released a new twin-guitar playthrough video for Dreamer, their entry into Eurovision - Australia Decides, the Australian television contest to choose the country's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. You can watch  guitarist Simone Dow and Scott Kay run through the song in the new video below.

"Dreamer is about looking at the here, the now and valuing what we have around us," explains singer and keytarist Danny Estrin. "Especially over the last two years, hopes and dreams vs the tiny locked down bubble we live in has been a constant push and pull... It's good to be a dreamer, but the grass isn't necessarily always greener. We're bringing this track to Eurovision - Australia Decides as our official entry and we can’t wait to finally be on stage again!"

At the same time the Perth quintet have announced the launch of their own beer, Dreamer In The Sky. Described as a juicy IPA, the new beer has been brewed by the Bright Tank Brewery and goes on sale on February 23.

The band have also teamed up with with Lumber Punk Axe Throwing for a very special contest. With every purchase of DreamerIn The Sky fans get the chance to join Voyager for an axe-throwing session courtesy of Lumber Punks Axe Throwing, and then on to thew brewery for beer drinking and a meet and greet, Details can be found here.

Voyager will compete in the live TV Final which will be broadcast exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand on Saturday February 26

Australia were first invited to the Eurovision party back in 2015 by the European Boradcasting Union and have been participants ever since. The Eurovision - Australia Decides television contest has been going since 2018.

