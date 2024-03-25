Voyager cancel all 2024 live shows

Australian prog Eurovision stars Voyager have announced the cancellation of all 2024 live shows as singer Danny Estrin continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

The band announced Estrin's shock illness back in September 2023, initially postponing their headline European tour, and later reshceduling some Australian live dates from February to June of this year.

In a new statement the band have stated their decision to cancel all live shows as Estrin's treatment and recovery continues.

"Dear extended musical family," the band announced. "We have to share some bittersweet news with you all today. The good news is that Danny's chemotherapy is working, the bad news is that we have made the decision to cancel all 2024 live performances in order to allow the chemo to continue working its magic, with the hope that Danny can continue to #fvckcancer and regain his strength. You've all been incredible, and we didn't make this decision lightly. We will continue to be active as a band in other ways and we appreciate your continued support. While we can't tour right now, we have many other things in the works and 2024 still promises to be an exciting year for us as a band, and the creative juices are flowing.



We apologise again for not being able to make it to a city near you this year. We love you all.



Team Voyager. xx"

The band plan to remain active this year. With Eurovision exhibitions at various museums, media appearances and growing Patreon, as Estrin attributes much of his positivity to the support from the band's fanbase over the last few months and Voyager extends their thanks to everyone for understanding this very difficult decision.

All tickets will be refunded automatically. Money will be refunded to the original payment method that customers used when purchasing their tickets. For credit card purchases, it will take 3-5 days before the money returns to the account.



Fans can continue supporting the band by joining their Patreon or purchasing merchandise from the following stores.

Voyager Patreon.