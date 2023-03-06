A metal band is going to be representing Germany at this year's Eurovision Song Contest and they are quite something

The Eurovision Song Contest is just around the corner, and more bands are being confirmed to be performing. For Germany, they are going down the metal route with their choice, with Lord Of The Lost being confirmed to be representing them when the competition takes place in Liverpool in May after receiving the most votes from the public.



The band will be representing the country with Blood & Glitter, the title track of their recent album, which topped the Official German Album Charts. The song feels like the perfect blend of glamour, grandiose and guttural, channelling everybody from Rammstein to HIM. With a chugging riff, a poetic refrain and a gorgeous chorus, with some brutality thrown in for good measure, it has all the ingredients to be a popular choice amongst metalheads and pop fans alike.



The band had this to say about their victory: “BLOOD & GLITTER is “Our song for Liverpool”! THANK YOU, for everything! We are not the best band in the world (they already exist), but we are the band with the best fans in the world: YOU!

Thanks also to everyone who made this show possible. Since there are too many names, summarized: NDR, ARD, Bildergarten TV, everyone orbiting in the orbit of this event and our crew! And greatest respect, thanks and love to you: Anica Russo, René Miller, Will Church, Patty Gurdy, Trong, Frida Gold, Lonely Spring and Ikke Hüftgold. From day 1 of the rehearsals we lived the spirit of the ESC: UNITED BY MUSIC. With each other – not against each other.”



Here's what the band's winning live performance looked like.







The band aren't the only metal offering that will be singing for votes at the contest. Australia's Voyager are also coming along for the party with their track Promise.