Voyager announce ‘heavy, groovy’ album

Australian outfit’s fifth album due in June

Australian prog-metal outfit Voyager will release their fifth album V in June, they’ve confirmed.

The 13-track record was funded via Kickstarter – and the five-piece promise a contemporary take on their established sound.

They say: “V is heavy, groovy and super-catchy. This is going to be pure, polished Voyager with a modern feel. We’re insanely excited about unleashing this.”

The follow-up to 2011’s The Meaning Of I is available for pre-order via their Bandcamp page.

Tracklist

  1. Hyperventilating 2. Breaking Down 3. Beautiful Mistake 4. Fortune Favours The Blind 5. You, The Shallow 6. Embrace The Limitless 7. Orpheus 8. Domination Game 9. Peacekeeper 10. It’s A Wonder 11. The Morning Light 12. Summer Always Comes Again 13. Seasons Of Age
