Voyager announce ‘heavy, groovy’ album

Australian prog-metal outfit Voyager will release their fifth album V in June, they’ve confirmed.
The 13-track record was funded via Kickstarter – and the five-piece promise a contemporary take on their established sound.
They say: “V is heavy, groovy and super-catchy. This is going to be pure, polished Voyager with a modern feel. We’re insanely excited about unleashing this.”
The follow-up to 2011’s The Meaning Of I is available for pre-order via their Bandcamp page.
Tracklist
- Hyperventilating 2. Breaking Down 3. Beautiful Mistake 4. Fortune Favours The Blind 5. You, The Shallow 6. Embrace The Limitless 7. Orpheus 8. Domination Game 9. Peacekeeper 10. It’s A Wonder 11. The Morning Light 12. Summer Always Comes Again 13. Seasons Of Age