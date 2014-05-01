Voyager announce ‘heavy, groovy’ album

Australian prog-metal outfit Voyager will release their fifth album V in June, they’ve confirmed.

The 13-track record was funded via Kickstarter – and the five-piece promise a contemporary take on their established sound.

They say: “V is heavy, groovy and super-catchy. This is going to be pure, polished Voyager with a modern feel. We’re insanely excited about unleashing this.”

The follow-up to 2011’s The Meaning Of I is available for pre-order via their Bandcamp page.

