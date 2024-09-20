Von Hertzen Brothers spoof Bob Dylan's Subterranean Homesick Blues in new Ascension Day video

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have hilariously spoofed Bob Dylan's famous clip for his 1965 song Subterranean Homesick Blues, in their new video for Ascension Day.

The well-known Dylan clip, which featured in D. A. Pennebaker's legendary 1967 documentary Don't Look Back saw Dylan standing in an alleyway holding signs with the lyrics on them. In Ascension Day, brothers Mikko, Kie and Jonne Von Hertzen are seated in a Helsinki square holding up lyrics as the song progresses.

Ascension Day features on the Von Hertzen Brothers' ninth studio album, In Murmuration, which will be released through their DoingBeingMusic label on October 25.

"This one was written on a small island in Eastern Finland, right next to the Russian border on a crisp April morning. On the islets around the island, there was a huge cormorant colony and you could see many sea eagles soaring above the island in search of prey.



"The work-in-progress title for the song was Bruce as the whole song is pretty much based on an uplifting riff, simple melody and a chord progression which somehow reminded me of ‘Born in the USA’. The storyteller has finally come out of the darkest place and is fulfilled with unrestrained compassion, love and gratitude for everything around him. Just being able to walk down the street on an average Monday makes him feel on top of the world as that’s been something unthinkable up until the very moment described in the song.”

In Murmuration will be released on limited-edition crystal-clear vinyl gatefold LP, CD and digital. Merch bundles will be available from the band’s website.

The band will play four launch shows in Finland and the UK at the end of 2024 before returning to the UK, Europe and the US, including Cruise to the Edge in spring 2025. You can see the UK dates below.

Von Hertzen Brothers UK shows

Nov 28: Troon Winter Storm Festival

Nov 29: Buckley The Tivoli

Nov 30: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock

Dec 02: London The Garage