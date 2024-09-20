Von Hertzen Brothers spoof Bob Dylan's Subterranean Homesick Blues in new Ascension Day video

By
( )
published

Von Hertzen Brothers will release their ninth studio album In Murmuration in October

Von Hertzen Brothers
(Image credit: Ville Juurikkala)

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have hilariously spoofed Bob Dylan's famous clip for his 1965 song Subterranean Homesick Blues, in their new video for Ascension Day.

The well-known Dylan clip, which featured in D. A. Pennebaker's legendary 1967 documentary Don't Look Back saw Dylan standing in an alleyway holding signs with the lyrics on them. In Ascension Day, brothers Mikko, Kie and Jonne Von Hertzen are seated in a Helsinki square holding up lyrics as the song progresses.

Ascension Day features on the Von Hertzen Brothers' ninth studio album, In Murmuration, which will be released through their DoingBeingMusic label on October 25.

"This one was written on a small island in Eastern Finland, right next to the Russian border on a crisp April morning. On the islets around the island, there was a huge cormorant colony and you could see many sea eagles soaring above the island in search of prey.

"The work-in-progress title for the song was Bruce as the whole song is pretty much based on an uplifting riff, simple melody and a chord progression which somehow reminded me of ‘Born in the USA’.  The storyteller has finally come out of the darkest place and is fulfilled with unrestrained compassion, love and gratitude for everything around him. Just being able to walk down the street on an average Monday makes him feel on top of the world as that’s been something unthinkable up until the very moment described in the song.”

In Murmuration will be released on limited-edition crystal-clear vinyl gatefold LP, CD and digital. Merch bundles will be available from the band’s website.

Pre-order In Murmuration.

The band will play four launch shows in Finland and the UK at the end of 2024 before returning to the UK, Europe and the US, including Cruise to the Edge in spring 2025.  You can see the UK dates below.

Von Hertzen Brothers - Ascension Day (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Von Hertzen Brothers - Ascension Day (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Von Hertzen Brothers UK shows

Nov 28: Troon Winter Storm Festival 
Nov 29: Buckley The Tivoli 
Nov 30: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock 
Dec 02: London The Garage 

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.