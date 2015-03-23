VOLA get animated in Emily promo

VOLA have released an animated promo for their track Emily.

It was created by artist Anne Norkjaer Bang along with the band’s bassist Nicolai Mogensen. It’s lifted from the Danish outfit’s debut album Inmazes, which was launched in February.

The group describe the record as existing in “a borderline area of rock that is as high-flying and melodically fulfilling as it is itchy and heavy” while including “quirky trails of distorted bass and guitars, entangling synth lines and constantly groove-driven drums.”

Joining Mogensen in the Copenhagen-based band are vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygind, keyboardist Martin Werner and drummer Felix Ewert.

Inmazes tracklist