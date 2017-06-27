Voivod complete work on 6 tracks for new album

Voivod have completed six new tracks for what will be the follow-up to 2013’s Target Earth.

Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin also reports that they have been working on a further three tracks and because most of them are “very long and progressive” their 17th record could be a double album.

He tells Metal Wani: “We have nine songs in the works and six are finished, so when we get back home in July, we have a lot of work to do between shows to finish the writing. We should be ready to record in August.”

Asked about the musical direction of the new material, Away reports: “It’s in the vein of the 2016 Post Society EP. So far, most of the songs are very long and progressive. We want to write a couple of short rockers to have a good blend.

“So far it’s very intricate and progressive thrash metal with a bit of punk as usual. It’s still Voivod – it’s a newer Voivod and I think the spirit is intact.”

He adds: “It could be a double vinyl because so far it’s already pretty long. Once we’re finished, it should be a pretty lengthy album.”

Voivod are hoping the new record will be ready to ship in early 2018. Further details will be revealed in due course.

The band have just wrapped up a European tour and will return to Canada to play Quebec’s Festival D’Ete on July 14.

