Voivod launch video For Sleeves Off - watch it here!

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have shared a new video for Sleeves Off. The track appears on their current studio album Synchro Anarchy, which is out now via Century Media Records.



Vocalist and lyricist Denis “Snake” Bélanger described the clip, created by Felipe Belalcazar, as "a mixture of animation and live footage. The animation in the clip goes backwards, maybe in reference about the past when I had to make big decisions, as a teenager. Some were good, some were bad, but one thing for sure, I didn’t want to be cast in a mould to fit perfectly in the conformity of the world. I wanted to be me, show everyone who I was, do things on my own, and be creative. And when I met the boys, I found the place where I wanted to be. The live footage shows that I was right, as we are still going after so long. Enjoy!“

In addition to the standard CD, LP and digital formats, the band's 15th studio album Synchro Anarchy, is also available in a deluxe limited edition two-CD mediabook with the special Return To Morgöth - Live 2018 bonus disc, which features a full live-show recording of VOIVOD’s 35th anniversary hometown appearance at the Festival Jonquière En Musique from June 29, 2018.

Said Bélanger of the new album:It is one of a kind, a very unique and distinctive album. It was made with all the passion we have for music under particular conditions. Driven by a nuclear brainstorm between the four of us in a state of emergency. Written, recorded, and delivered, and not necessarily in that order, we managed to do it all in a few months. We hope you will enjoy the album. We can’t wait to see you all of you, our fans out there on our upcoming tours. We’ve been missing you!”



Synchro Anarchy tracklisting



1. Paranormalium (5:34)

2. Synchro Anarchy (4:25)

3. Planet Eaters (5:32)

4. Mind Clock (6:44)

5. Sleeves Off (4:08)

6. Holographic Thinking (6:11)

7. The World Today (4:10)

8. Quest For Nothing (5:37)

9. Memory Failure (5:33)