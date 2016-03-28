Voivod add North American dates

Voivod have announced the second leg of their 2016 North American tour.

They hit the road last month in support of their five-track Post Society EP, which was released in February via Century Media, and included a cover of Hawkwind classic Silver Machine.

The latest run of dates kicks off in Dallas on May 19 and drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin reports they’ll mix up the set they played on the original trek.

He says: “After an exciting North American east coast tour with Vektor, Eight Bells and Black Fast, we are thrilled to tour the west coast of USA and across Canada with King Parrot and Child Bite.

“We have updated the setlist, so be ready for a few classics mixed with new songs from the Post Society EP. In the meantime, well…we’re still working hard on the next album.”

The band’s Denis ‘Snake’ Belanger revealed late last year that the follow-up to 2013’s Target Earth should arrive sometime in 2016.

He said: “Voivod has always done different things each time. It has its own signature. The new bass player Rocky, aka Dominique Laroche, brought new elements to it. It’s different from Target Earth but it’s still Voivod.”

May 19: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

May 20: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

May 21: Austin Barracuda, TX

May 23: Houston Scout Bar, TX

May 25: Fort Collins Aggie Theater, CO

May 26: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

May 27: Salt Lake City Liquid Joe’s, UT

May 28: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

May 30: Phoenix The Rebel Lounge, AZ

May 31: Flagstaff Green Room, AZ

Jun 01: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jun 02: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Jun 03: Santa Ana The Underground DTSA, CA

Jun 04: Fresno Strummers, CA

Jun 08: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Jun 10: Portland Dante’s, OR

Jun 11: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jun 15: Calgary Dickens, AB

Jun 16: Edmonton The Starlite Room, AB

Jun 17: Regina The Exchange, SK

Jun 18: Winnipeg The Good Will, MB

Jun 21: London Call The Office, ON

Jun 25: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QB

Aug 10: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 20: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Aug 21: La Spezia Spazio Boss, Italy