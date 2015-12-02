Voivod plan 2016 EP and album

Voivod will release an EP and album in 2016, according to frontman Snake, aka Denis Belanger.

They recently wrapped up the UK leg of the Deathcrusher Tour with Obituary, Carcass and Herod. And the singer says they’ve used the time on the road to write fresh material.

He tells Metal Wani: “We’re going to have a new release around March – a five-song EP. We’ll do an album as well later on next year.

“The process is on now for creating and we’re doing mixes.”

He insists it’ll be “a bit different” from 2013’s Target Earth and adds: “Voivod has always done different things each time. It has its own signature. The new bass player Rocky, aka Dominique Laroche, brought new elements to it. It’s different from Target Earth but it’s still Voivod.”

They released a split 7-inch single with Century Media labelmates Napalm Death last month. Voivod track Forever Mountain was backed by Napalm Death’s Phonetics For The Stupefied.

They’ll head out on a North American tour in February for a run of 23 shows.