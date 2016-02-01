Trending

Voivod stream Post Society

By () Louder  

Hear title track from upcoming EP

Voivod have made the title track from their upcoming Post Society EP available to stream.

The five-track collection is issued on February 26 via Century Media Records and is now available for pre-order.

Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin says: “Another apocalyptic song from the RadicArt sessions. I think Post Society is a good indication of where we are heading for musically. Ingredients from all the Voivod eras with a futuristic touch. I can’t wait to play it live.”

Post Society will be available as a Digipak CD and as a digital download. It includes previously vinyl-only songs from the limited split 7” EPs with label-mates At The Gates and Napalm Death, two brand new songs and a cover of Hawkwind’s Silver Machine.

Voivod Post Society EP tracklist

  1. Post Society
  2. Forever Mountain
  3. Fall
  4. We Are Connected
  5. Silver Machine
