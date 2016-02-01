Voivod stream Post Society

Voivod have made the title track from their upcoming Post Society EP available to stream.

The five-track collection is issued on February 26 via Century Media Records and is now available for pre-order.

Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin says: “Another apocalyptic song from the RadicArt sessions. I think Post Society is a good indication of where we are heading for musically. Ingredients from all the Voivod eras with a futuristic touch. I can’t wait to play it live.”

Post Society will be available as a Digipak CD and as a digital download. It includes previously vinyl-only songs from the limited split 7” EPs with label-mates At The Gates and Napalm Death, two brand new songs and a cover of Hawkwind’s Silver Machine.

Voivod Post Society EP tracklist