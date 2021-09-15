Viriditas announce UK album launch show with Red Bazar

Viriditas launch their new album Green Mars on Sunday, September 19 with a live show at Southampton's 1865. They'll be sharing the stage with double headliners Red Bazar, whose line-up includes Tiger Moth Tales and Camel keyboard player Peter Jones.

Viriditas founder Mike Bridge says, "The music from Green Mars is our most ambitious yet [and] it’s pretty complex to play, the band have spent a good portion of the last two months practicing in anticipation for our album launch.

"We hope the audience will enjoy our new tunes as much as we enjoy playing them! There’s everything in there that you can expect from a good prog show, great riffs, lots of vocal harmonies and some unexpected twists and turns!"

The double album Green Mars will be available at the venue, with the band playing the two new singles, The Spinner and State Of The Art, plus more previously unheard tunes.

Advance tickets are available from here and you can preview selected tracks from Green Mars below.