VInce Neil: We never said we were breaking up

Vince Neil says Motley Crue could still work together after their Final Tour comes to an end.

The band’s touring career will wrap up on New Year’s Eve at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, but the frontman insists they never said they are breaking up.

He tells the Oakland Press: “We’ve never said we were breaking up – we just said we’re not touring anymore. We’re gonna be definitely making more music together for different projects and stuff. But right now we’re really just focused on doing these shows this year and finishing with a bang.”

Neil adds that it won’t hit him hard until the week of the very last gig. He says: “It’s not really gonna hit anybody really hard until that last week, when we’re really saying goodbye in Los Angeles.

“Saying goodbye in Tokyo after a couple nights there, it was like, ‘Wow, I’m never gonna be back on this stage doing this with Motley again.’ There’s a finality there. Or Madison Square Garden, I got a little choked up because I know I’m not gonna play Madison Square Garden with Motley Crue again.”

Aug 16: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT, US

Aug 18: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH, US

Aug 19: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH, US

Aug 20: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN, US

Aug 22: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON, Canada

Aug 23: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON, Canada

Aug 24: Montreal Bell Centre QC, Canada

Aug 26: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD, US

Aug 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC, US

Aug 29: Charlotte Time Warner Cable Arena, NC, US

Aug 30: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA, US

Sep 02: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL, US

Sep 04: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA, US

Sep 05: Houston Toyota Center, TX, US

Sep 06: San Antonia Alamodrome, TX, US

Sep 08: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, NL, Mexico

Sep 10: Mexico City Arena Ciudad De Mexico, DF, US

Oct 05: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX, US

Oct 07: Dallas American Airlines Arena, TX, US

Oct 08: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR, US

Oct 10: Evansville The Ford Center, IN, US

Oct 11: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY, US

Oct 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI, US

Oct 14: Buffalo First Niagra Center, NY, US

Oct 16: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT, US

Oct 17: Manchester Verizon Wireless Arena, NH, US

Oct 18: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME, US

Nov 02: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 06: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 09: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 10: Milan Mediulanum Forum, Italy

Nov 12: Monte Carlo Monaco Sporting Club, Monaco

Nov 13: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 14: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 16: Stockholm Ericcson Globe, Sweden

Nov 18: Helsinki Hartwall Arean, Finland

Nov 20: Abu Dhabi Arena, UEA

Dec 04: Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE, US

Dec 07: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD, US

Dec 08: Drank Forks Alerus Center, ND, US

Dec 10: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SA, Canada

Dec 12: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB, Canada

Dec 13: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB, Canada

Dec 15: Portland Moda Center, OR, US

Dec 19: Phoenix US Airways Centre, AZ, US

Dec 20: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA, US

Dec 22: Anaheim Honda Center, CA, US

Dec 27: Las Vegas MGM Arena, NV, US

Dec 28: Los Angeles Staples Centre, CA, US

Dec 30: Los Angeles Staples Centre, CA, US

Dec 31: Los Angeles Staples Centre, CA, US

