HIM’s Ville Valo returns with new three-track EP Gothica Fennica Vol. 1

Former HIM frontman Ville Valo has announced his return by releasing a new three-track EP titled Gothica Fennica Vol. 1.

It’s been launched under the VV banner and includes the songs Salute The Sanguine, Run Away From The Sun and Saturnine Saturnalia, with all three available to listen to below.

HIM split up following a farewell tour in 2017, with Valo going on to hook up with Esa Pulliainen in Ville Valo & Agents, with their self-titled studio album released last year.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer just before HIM’s final tour, Valo said: “It’s been an amazing journey and I really mean that. It’s also like the first time I can really appreciate what we’ve done because I won’t be worrying about what happens next.

“It’ll be cool to sing Join Me In Death because I can think how far it’s brought us. I don’t have to think about the next album because there isn’t going to be one, and as an entity HIM deserves the respect, and maybe we need to do this so people can understand it really is over and so we can close that door.”

Gothica Fennica Vol. 1. is also available to stream on a variety of other platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.