HIM's Ville Valo is releasing new music this week

HIM legend Ville Valo has confirmed he's releasing brand new music this coming week

Former HIM mainman Ville Valo has announced that he is releasing brand new music for the first time in two years later this week. Following a cryptic social media post that was snuck out at the end of last week, he confirmed yesterday that new material will be unveiled this Friday, April 8.

Posted via Ville's Instagram account, the message simply reads, "New music from VV April 8th", accompanied by an animated sketch of the iconic 'heartagram' and a quick burst of gothy piano. It'll mark the first instance of new music released by Ville in over two years, following the three-track Gothica Fennica Vol. 1 EP, also released under the VV moniker in March 2020.

Aside from that EP and a brief team-up with Finnish band Agents, Ville has been relatively quiet since HIM played their final show in Helsinki on New Years Eve 2017. 

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next,” the singer told Metal Hammer in an exclusive interview ahead of the band's big farewell. “To feel better and to not be a depressed cunt you need to do something about it. I’ve picked up the guitar many a time and written songs for HIM that were never rehearsed because of the un-enthusiasm we felt for the collective work, and I just don’t want to be working on it right now. HIM needs to get out of the way for me to start afresh, and it’s going to be nice to let the songs lead the way. I don’t know if it’ll be post black-metal shoegaze stuff or not…:”

HIM released eight studio albums in a career lasting over 25 years, with their final record, Tears On Tape, being released in 2013.

