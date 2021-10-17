Video: Vince Neil falls off stage, taken to hospital with broken ribs

Vince Neil was reportedly taken to hospital after falling off stage during a show in Pigeon Forge, TN, on Friday night.

Footage shot during the performance - at the Monsters on the Mountain festival at the LeConte Center - shows Neil take a tumble during a performance of Motley Crue's 1989 single Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away). The singer can be seen encouraging the crowd as he walks forward, before apparently stepping off the front of the stage and disappearing from view.

The fall occurred during the fifth song of the band's set. While Neil sought medical attention the band continued played two covers: Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love and Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking on the vocals.

Bassist Dana Strum then addressed the crowd, saying, "The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically."

Strum went on to dedicate the next song in the set, Motley Crue's Live Wire, to the beleaguered singer, asking the crowd to sing along, "so he hears it as he's getting taken out." The band completed their performance with versions of Queen's We Will Rock You and Van Halen's Poundcake.

Vince Neil's next scheduled show is with Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy at the Pipa Event Center in Winterhaven, CA, on November 11.

Motley Crue's stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett is due to to kick off in June 2022. Dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Breaking News from Metal Sludge!Vince Neil has fallen at tonight’s Monsters on the Mountain festival and is being taken to a local area hospital now. pic.twitter.com/ahERWH34jrOctober 16, 2021 See more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2022 tour

Jun 16: Atlanta Suntrust Park, GA

Jun 18: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Flushing Citifield, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville Tiaa Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland Firstenergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 10: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Park, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood Sofi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA