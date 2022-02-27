Video: Udo Dirkschneider performs Queen's We Will Rock You dressed as a janitor

As the world lurches uncontrollably from one flashpoint to the next, music is often one of the things we turn to for a sense familiarity and comfort. So we'll be honest: the news that gravel-voiced former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider has released a video in which he covers Queen's We Will Rock You while dressed as a nightclub janitor is not something we ever expected.

The song comes from Dirkschneider's upcoming album of cover versions, My Way, which is due to arrive on April 22 and also features songs by AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Sweet, Scorpions and more.

"Queen have shown how versatile a band can be", says Dirkschneider. "They have always fascinated me and have been one of my very first favourite bands. Queen inspired me musically and I still enjoy listening to all of their records to this day. I liked the live version of We Will Rock You most, which is why I used that one for my cover version."

In the video, Dirkschneider can be seen mopping a corridor, before he enters what appears to be a nightclub and is joined by DJ Udo Dirkschneider, barman Udo Dirkschneider, and club patron Udo Dirkschneider.

My Way's tracklist was compiled from songs that soundtracked Dirkschneider's youth.

“Now when I hear the songs,"he says, "I remember the time when, as a very young Udo, I’d go out to light up the town and lived all the stories that can only be experienced late at night in the clubs.”

My Way will be released on CD, with two vinyl variants – black and clear – plus a grey marbled vinyl version for Record Store Day. It's available to pre-order now. We Will Rock You is being released as a limited edition 7" single, which is also available to pre-order.

Udo Dirkschneider: My Way tracklist

01. Faith Healer (Alex Harvey)

02. Fire (Crazy World Of Arthur Brown)

03. Sympathy (Uriah Heep)

04. They Call It Nutbush (Tina Turner)

05. Man On The Silver Mountain (Rainbow)

06. Hell Raiser (The Sweet)

07. No Class (Motörhead)

08. Rock And Roll (Led Zeppelin)

09. The Stroke (Billy Squier)

10. Paint It Black (Edit Version)

11. He's A Woman, She's A Man (The Scorpions)

12. T.N.T. (AC/DC)

13. Jealousy (Frankie Miller)

14. Hell Bent For Leather (Judas Priest)

15. We Will Rock You (Queen)

16. Kein Zurück (Wolfsheim)

17. My Way (Frank Sinatra)