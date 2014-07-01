Video: Exclusive Highlights From Last Year's Prog Awards

The nominees for the 2014 progressive Music Awards were announced on Friday and voting has now opened.

You can have your say by voting at awards.progmagazine.com.

This year’s event sees Dream Theater and Transatlantic go head to head in three of the biggest categories whilst last year’s Prog God Ian Anderson is also in the running for three awards. Also nominated are the likes of Fish, Anathema, Haken, Bigelf, Yes and IQ.

This exclusive showreel from last year’s Event sees the likes of Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Ian Anderson, Steve Hillage and Hawkwind’s Dave Brock rubbing shoulders with the likes of Transatlantic, Marillion and Steven Wilson, with well known TV presenters Bill Oddie and Matthew Wright on hand to present awards.

So make certain you join in the fun and vote: awards.progmagazine.com. You’ll get the chance to win a bumper prog bundle of goodies from every one of the nominated artists.