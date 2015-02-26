Video Exclusive: Apocalyptica – ‘Cold Blood’

With just weeks to go before the release of Apocalyptica’s eighth studio album, ‘Shadowmaker’, check out the video for their new single, ‘Cold Blood’.

Say the band: “We’re pleased to finally unveil our brand new video for our new single Cold Blood exclusively in the UK through TeamRock!

“Directed by the super-talented Lisa Mann – someone we adore and have worked together with on many of our previous videos – we really think it’s our best one yet. It also happens to be one of our favourites from our new album Shadowmaker. So yes, please watch listen, share and enjoy! See you at Download!”

Apocalyptica’s new album Shadowmaker will be released on April 20 through Eleven Seven. The band will play Download’s Zippo Encore Stage at Donington Park on June 13.