Video: Deftones’ Chino Moreno breaks foot in fall

Video footage has emerged showing the moment Deftones frontman Chino Moreno broke his foot while performing live.

He and the band were playing a set at Meerhout’s Groezrock in Belgium earlier this week, when the vocalist fell from the front of the stage.

The band played on, with Moreno managing to get back on the stage to carry on with the performance – clearly in a great deal of discomfort.

The accident forced Deftones to cancel their show in Cologne on Monday evening, with the band saying: “Regretfully, we have to cancel our show tonight due to Chino breaking the top of his foot.

“He needs to stay off it for the next day or two. No other shows as of now are in jeopardy of being cancelled. We hope to make it back soon to perform for you again.

“In the meantime, all tickets will be refunded. Thanks for your understanding.”

The rest of the band’s live commitments are unaffected at the time of writing.

Deftones have several more European dates planned over the coming days before they return to North America for a run of shows throughout the summer.

May 03: Paris Olympia, France

May 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK

May 06: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 07: Glasgow SECC, UK

May 09: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jun 09: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 10: Sterling HeightsMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre, IL

Jun 11: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 13: Wantagh Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 14: National Harbor MGM, MD

Jun16: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 17: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Jun 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 20: Charlotte Metro Credit Union, NC

Jun 22: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union, FL

Jun 23: Miami Bayfront Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 24: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 27: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Austin 360, TX

Jun 30: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 03: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 04: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheatre, OR

Jul 06: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 07: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 08: Las Vegas Downtown Event Center, NV

Jul 09: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

