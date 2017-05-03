Napalm Death to play Glastonbury 2017

Napalm Death will play at this year’s Glastonbury, it’s been confirmed.

Their name appears on a poster for the Worthy Farm festival’s Shangri-La area where they’ll perform on The Truth Stage with bands including Tourettes Hero, New York Brass Band and Ratboy.

Other stages at Shangri-La include Clash, Gas Tower, SHITV and The Greenhouse.

A statement from Shangri-La reads: “Giant Towers of Trash now dominate the Shangri-La skyline. Structures have formed from the scrap, dwellings made of detritus, art from the embers.

“A Gas Tower looms over the site – harnessing the creative energy around it. A symbol of a bygone industrial era, it has reformed here, at the epicentre of the Digital Revolution. 360 degrees of awe-inspiring audio visual action.

“From the ashes of Hell rises The Truth Stage, where the sounds of the revolution resonate all night long. The container walls of the Clash throb in a cacophony of chaos, as the biggest names in underground music collide.

“Shangri-La International Television Centre SHITV – triples its transmission by opening all day long for debates and discourse in DIY culture, documentary making and Activism. By night, it broadcasts the best in UK comedy and live art. The truth will take over your TV.”

The statement concludes: “Shelter is sought inside towers of textiles, pillars of plastic and columns of consumerism. The rubbish is a refuge. Every space becomes a place to party or ponder, be it a tube train, a bus, a skip or a bin. Keep it real, Keep it tidy.”

This year’s Glastonbury festival will take place between June 21-25, with headliners Foo Fighters and Radiohead joined by dozens more artists including Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood, The Flaming Lips, The Can Project and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

Napalm Death are currently on tour with Brujeria and Power Trip across Europe. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

May 04: Krakow Kwadrat Klub, Poland (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 05: Brno Klub Fleda, Czech Republic (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 06: Kassel K19, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 09: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 10: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 11: Manchester Rebellion, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 12: London The Electric Ballroom, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 13: Paris Le Glazart, France (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 14: Antwerpen Zappa, Belgium (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 16: Six-Fours-Les-Plages Espace Andre Malraux, France (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 17: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 18: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 19: Karlsruhe NCO Club, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 20: Munich Backstage, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 21: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

Jun 21-25: Glastonbury Festival

Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

