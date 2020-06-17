Video: Brian Johnson remembers the first time

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has revealed a series of "firsts" in an interview with AXS TV.

The singer, most recently spotted last month sending a message to AC/DC fans streaming this year's Bonfest celebrations, has revealed details of the first concert he attended, the first band he was in, the first time he heard one of his own songs on the radio, his first car, and the first gig he played.

Johnson also talks about the first record he bought, although it turns out the album in question was pilfered rather than purchased.

"I actually stole it," admits Johnson. "My girlfriend at the time in Newcastle worked in a record store, and she said, 'You know what? There's an album over there that nobody's buying. It's awful. But if you nip over and stick it up your...'

"So I did. It was Bob Dylan's Freewheelin', and I walked out of that shop with the biggest nipples in Newcastle. That's what vinyl did to you."

Other artists to have revealed their "firsts" to AXS include Sammy Hagar, Paul Rodgers, Nancy Wilson, George Thorogood, Bret Michaels, Eddie Money and Sebastian Bach.

Last month a new documentary exploring AC/DC’s early days in Sydney was launched online, while NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley prepared for lift-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center by listening to a playlist which included the classic Back In Black.