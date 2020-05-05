Brian Johnson sends message to AC/DC fans during Bonfest celebrations

Brian Johnson has sent a message to AC/DC fans as part of this year’s Bonfest celebrations.

The event organised by DD8 Music is dedicated to late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott and is usually held in Kirriemuir, Scotland, where Bon grew up before moving to Australia with his parents.

But with the UK lockdown in place, this year’s Bonfest was held online for the first time.

In the video message, Johnson said: "I know you’re all disappointed that Bonfest’s not going to be on this year, but as you know, this virus has got everything pretty screwed up.

“I’m sure it’ll be back next year, bigger and better and we can all go an celebrate our favourite singer’s life.”

Addressing the lockdown, Johnson added: “I’m as bored as you are – I just want to get out there. Keep tight, stay safe and, as Bon would have said, ‘Ride On.’"

DD8 Music’s John Crawford tells The Courier: “I managed to get in contact with Brian and we have spoken several times over the last two weeks. He’s a down to earth, genuine man and an incredible story teller.

“We got talking about Bonfest, which he already knew about, and he agreed to do the video clip so I can’t thank him enough for his help and time.”

DD8 Music use the profits from Bonfest to run various initiatives in the local area, including music sessions for young people. But with the physical festival off this year, they’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign to help them through the current crisis.

They say: “We are aware these are tough times for everyone, but anything you can afford to donate will make a difference to help support the work of DD8 Music and protect the future of Bonfest.”

Johnson was forced to stop touring with AC/DC in 2016 under the threat of permanent deafness, with the Aussie giants famously bringing in Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete their Rock Or Bust world tour.

Johnson has since worked with audio experts Asius on a solution to his hearing problems, with Beano appearing to confirm his return to the band back in January last year after being spotted outside a Vancouver studio with drummer Phil Rudd in August 2018.

