Video: Black Label Society - My Dying Time

Black Label Society have released a video for their track My Dying Time.

It’s taken from upcoming album Catacombs Of The Black Vatican, set for launch on April 7 via Mascot Label Group.

The follow-up to 2009’s The Order Of The Black is the first not to feature guitarist Nick Catanese, who’s been replaced by ex-Lizzy Borden man Fario Lorina.

Mainman Zakk Wylde recently explained: “I’d called Nick to tell him about the album and he told me he was already knees-deep into doing his own thing. I told him it was cool, that we loved him, and that he’d always have a home here.”

BLS play the main stage at this year’s Download festival.

