Video: Black Label Society - My Dying Time

Black Label Society have released a video for their track My Dying Time.
It’s taken from upcoming album Catacombs Of The Black Vatican, set for launch on April 7 via Mascot Label Group.
The follow-up to 2009’s The Order Of The Black is the first not to feature guitarist Nick Catanese, who’s been replaced by ex-Lizzy Borden man Fario Lorina.
Mainman Zakk Wylde recently explained: “I’d called Nick to tell him about the album and he told me he was already knees-deep into doing his own thing. I told him it was cool, that we loved him, and that he’d always have a home here.”
BLS play the main stage at this year’s Download festival.
Tracklist
- Fields Of Unforgiveness 2. My Dying Time 3. Believe 4. Angel Of Mercy 5. Heart Of Darkness 6. Beyond The Down 7. Scars 8. Damn The Flood 9. I’ve Gone Away 10. Empty Promises