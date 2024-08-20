Three years in the making, the Victrola Automatic could be the perfect turntable for beginners

Victrola have been in the audio business for more than 115 years, and at least three of those trips around the sun have gone into creating the Victrola Automatic - a new addition to the audio firm’s ever-growing range of turntables.

The company are on a roll at the moment, with news of the Automatic coming after we were impressed with the Sonos-friendly Victrola Stream Carbon earlier in the summer.

Victrola's emphasis with the Automatic was to give this record player more of a mass appeal, with a focus on making a turntable that’s easy to use, lovely to look at and one that should be perfect for beginners to get to grips with.

It has both wired and wireless functionality so you can hook up a variety of speakers and headphones, a switchable onboard preamp and the company’s own VINYLSTREAM™ Bluetooth.

The Victrola Automatic has a front-facing power and output selection button, along with control buttons that sit flush on the unit - and there’s also a repeat button which will replay the side of your album when pressed. In addition, the Victrola Automatic’s tonearm has an Audio Technica AT-3600L moving magnet cartridge.

Victrola’s CEO Scott Hagen says: “Our team has been working on a fully automatic turntable design for over three years, but we weren’t going to release it to the market until we had something that looks better, performs better, and is easier to use than any other turntable on the market in its class. I’m more than confident to say Victrola has delivered.

“We again have a product that challenges the conventional approach on behalf of new customers’ needs, and it’s resulted in a beautiful, easy-to-use, quality-centric, and affordable turntable.”

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Victrola Automatic is currently available at Amazon US priced at $199, and it’ll launch in the UK from October 1 for £219.

Introducing The Victrola Automatic Turntable - YouTube Watch On

Related guides