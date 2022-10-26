Verbal Delirium announce fourth album Conundrum

Greek prog quintet Verbal Delirium have announced that they will release their latest album, Conundrum, through Bad Elephant Music on November 25. You can watch a video for the album title track below.

“If I had to describe the sound of Conundrum, I’d say something like Pink Floyd meets Cardiacs, meets Queen, meets Muse, meets King Crimson," says vocalist and founding member Jargon. "We can’t wait to get this album out, and we hope you’re all going to love it!”

“We’re really happy that Verbal Delirium wanted to work with us again”, says Bad Elephant label manager David Elliott. “Conundrum absolutely fits in with our genre-fluid approach. It’s a great album to round out our 2022."

You can view the new album artwork for Conundrum below. Pre-orders will open. via the Bad Elephant Bandcamp page on November 4.