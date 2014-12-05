Venom reveal art from the Depths

Venom have revealed the artwork for their 14th album From The Very Depths, set for launch next month.

The metal founding fathers last month confirmed their first outing since 2011’s Fallen Angels would appear via Spinefarm.

Frontman Cronos said: “It really shows the band maturing into the unstoppable force of pure black metal. Dante created pure thunder from his drums while Rage tears the flesh off your face with his riffs.”

Spinefarm say: “The cover is visually arresting, featuring skeletal beings bathed in read and orange tones. It’s a natural successor to Fallen Angels. And this is merely the cover – the music slays, and early praise indicated it could be one of Venom’s best released ever.

“Screw the holiday season. January 26 can’t get here fast enough!”