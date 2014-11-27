Venom back From The Very Depths

UK metal legends Venom will launch their 14th album in January, they’ve announced.

From The Very Depths is set for release on January 26 via Spinefarm Records and will be their first studio outing since 2011’s Fallen Angels.

Mainman Cronos says: “This album is perfect – all three members are totally over-the-top confident with the new songs and the production. We had a great atmosphere in the studio while we were recording.

“Dante created pure thunder from his drums, while Rage tears the flesh off your face with his riffs, making everything fall into place so well.”

He continues: “It’s a strong release and really shows the band maturing into an unstoppable force of pure black metal. We can’t wait to play the new songs live for the legions.”

Full details will be announced in due course but the band say a double-vinyl pressing will launch shortly after the album’s initial release on CD and digital formats.