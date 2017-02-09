Venom Prison release Corrode The Black Sun video

British death metal powerhouse Venom Prison are premiering their new video for Corrode The Black Sun exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Hammer about the song’s meaning, vocalist Larissa Stupar says the title comes from World War 2.

Taken from their debut album Animus, the video depicts the band playing in an abandoned house while a woman peels her skin away. “The idea behind the is about tearing away and shedding skin to become a new and better person,” she explains.

“I was always fascinated with the fact that the Nazis were able to kill over six million people with the use of stationary facilities built exclusively for the purpose of mass extermination, while a whole nation categorically denied knowledge of the atrocities that were committed.”

“Growing up in Germany, I have learned that people have trouble recognising that every cog and social issue had a part to play to some extent. It is a difficult reconciliation with the concept of collective guilt, but closing our eyes to the hands of psychopaths committing horrific mass crimes makes all of us responsible,” says Larissa.

“The ideals of fascism have been part of human history throughout. You see the same kind of lunatics marching with torches through German streets, the KKK is still performing their idiotic rituals yet the world still chooses to close its eyes while hate crimes are being committed.”

Venom Prison’s debut album Animus is being reissued on limited-edition yellow splatter vinyl and is available to pre-order now.

