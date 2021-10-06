Vended announce a run of US tour dates for this winter

Vended, the band made up of the spawn of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, have announced a run of US headline shows, set to take place this winter.

Hitting the road with Omerta and Hazing Over, the tour is scheduled to kick off on November 9 in Nashville and conclude on November 23 in Buffalo, before making stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Wayne and more.

Prior to the trek, Vended – formed of frontman Griffin Taylor, drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki – will be playing the next Knotfest event (a festival hosted by their fathers in Slipknot) in Los Angeles on November 5. Accompanying them on the line-up include Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and the Cherry Bombs (headed by Corey Taylor's wife, Alicia Taylor).

Vended played the first Knotfest of this year on September 25 in Iowa alongside bands such as Trivium, Megadeth, Faith No More and Gojira. At the event, the outfit performed their newly-released singles Asylum and Antibody.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on October 8 at 9am. Check out the tour dates below:

Nov 09: Nashville The End, TN

Nov10: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

Nov 11: Cleveland Mahall’s, OH

Nov 12: Fort Wayne Stan’s Room, IN

Nov 13: Pontiac The Pike Room, MI

Nov 14: Pittsburgh Crafthouse Stage & Grill, PA

Nov 16: Reading Reverb, PA

Nov 17: Richmond Canal Club, VA

Nov 18: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Nov 19: Albany Empire Underground, NY

Nov 20: Hartford Webster Underground, CT

Nov 21: Boston Sonia, MA

Nov 23: Buffalo Rec Room, NY