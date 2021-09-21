Slipknot offspring Vended release gut-rumbling debut single Asylum

A raucous racket once again emerges from Des Moines, Iowa – but no, you've not fallen through a time-hole back to 1999. In fact, this is the work of newcomers Vended, and their debut single Asylum.

It sounds familiar, that's for sure – but feelings of Slipknot-flavoured déjà vu are to be expected considering the band features both Simon Crahan (son of Shawn 'Clown' Crahan) on drums and Griffin Taylor (son of Corey Taylor) on vocals. Bolstered by the talents of Jeremiah Pugh (bass), Cole Espeland (lead guitar) and Connor Grozicki (rhythm guitar), the band piqued metal fans' interest with a ferocious performance at Knotfest's digital Pulse Of The Maggots event in 2020.

The band are due to play Knotfest Iowa and Knotfest Los Angeles in the coming weeks with more new music expected in due course.

Listen to the groove-heavy single below.

Knotfest Iowa will take place in the Slipknot's hometown of Des Moines on September 25 and also features Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more, and is followed by Knotfest Los Angeles, which takes place on November 5 and features Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended in support.