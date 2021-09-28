Watch sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown play Knotfest in their band Vended

Hot on the heels of their very first single release Asylum, Vended – the outfit made up of the offspring of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan – performed at Knotfest this weekend in Iowa.

The festival, hosted by their fathers, saw a lineup of bands including Trivium, Megadeth, Faith No More, Gojira, and of course, Slipknot.

Taking to the stage to debut their new track, Vended – formed of frontman Griffin Taylor, drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzick – can be seen performing to what appears to be a largely appreciative crowd.

Unsurprisingly, there's something very familiar about Griffin's voice, as he moves between moments of barked shouting to sections of clean, booming vocals. Clearly, this apple hasn't fallen very far from the Slipknot family tree, which is definitely nice to see.

Alongside their performance of Asylum, Vended play out another new song, titled Antibody, which can also be viewed below.

Vended are additionally on the bill to perform at the next Knotfest event, set to take place in Los Angeles on November 5, alongside Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and the Cherry Bombs (headed by Corey Taylor's wife, Alicia Taylor).

Watch the footage below: