Vein.fm announce UK and EU summer tour dates

Vein.fm have shared details of their UK/EU tour this summer, which is in support of their new album This World Is Going To Ruin You, set to arrive on March 4 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The tour will kick off on June 15 in Germany, and will see the Boston-based hardcore punks continue on to France, Poland, Czech Republic, Netherlands and the UK, before playing one final show at Belgium's Leperfest.

Supporting Vein.fm on tour will be Higher Power and Drain.

So far from the new album, the group have released The Killing Womb, and a second single, Fear In Non Fiction, featuring Geoff Rickly.

Speaking of how their forthcoming album differs from their previous work, the band explain, "Every release is like its own universe. On Errorzone, we made a departure into another universe, sonically and visually. It was very futuristic and high-energy, and there were lots of elements we tapped into in order to fulfill our vision of that universe.

"But it's not a contrived nostalgia trip. We're just naturally taking that part of the band to a fuller potential," vocalist Anthony DiDio adds.

"Errorzone was entering another world, while this record is Vein.fm coming home. I was coming from a very anti-social mentality," he continues. I want people to completely disconnect and have their own personal journey through this album."

Find the list of tour dates below:

Jun 15: Stuttgart Juha West, DE

Jun 16: Metz Les Trinitaires, FR

Jun 17: Dortmund Junkyard, DE

Jun 18: Mannheim Maimarkthalle, DE

Jun 19: Cologne Helios37, DE

Jun 20: Hamburg Hafenklang, DE

Jun 21: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz, DE

Jun 22: Warsaw Poglos, PL

Jun 23: Prague Club 007, CZ

Jun 24: Ferropolis Full Force Festival, DE

Jun 25: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, NL

Jun 26: Manchester Outbreak Festival, UK

Jun 27: London The Underworld, UK

Jun 28: London The Underworld, UK

Jun 29: London The Underworld, UK

Jun 30: Paris Le Gibus, FR

Jul 01: Nuremburg Mission Ready Festival, DE

Jul 02: Leper Ieperfest, BE