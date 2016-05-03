Vega premiere White Flag video

Vega have premiered a video for their track White Flag.

The song is taken from their upcoming album Who We Are, due out on May 13. Singer Nick Workman say the band were “very excited” as they shot the promo at locations where parts of the upcoming movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was filmed.

He adds: “You can see the hanger in the trailer for Rogue One that was released last month. We all love Star Wars. I still have all of my toys in the loft, apart from the AT-AT Walker. I still play with that.

“The song White Flag really does show Vega for who we are – a big chorus, big guitars and drums and loads of melody. We recorded the album at Monnow Valley Studio and inspiration was very easy to find when you are in the same environment that Black Sabbath, Stereophonics, Queen and other amazing bands have recorded.”

Vega will tour the UK with Magnum this month, and will play a headline show at London’s Islington O2 on May 28.

Vega Who We Are tracklist

Explode We Got It All Every Little Monster Nothing Is Forever White Flag For Our Sins Generation Now Ignite Savin’ Grace If Not You Hurts So Bad

May 11: Southampton Brook, UK

May 12: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

May 13: Islington Assembly Hall, UK

May 14: Oxford Academy, UK

May 16: Norwich Waterfront, UK

May 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

May 19: Birmingham Institute, UK

May 20: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK

May 21: Manchester Academy 2, UK

May 22: Newcastle Academy, UK

May 24: Aberdeen Garage, UK

May 25: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 27: Belfast Limelight, UK

May 28: Islington O2 Academy, UK (headline show)

May 29: Bristol Academy, UK

May 30: Leamington Assembly Rooms, UK

Jul 23-24: Ebbw Vale Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm, UK