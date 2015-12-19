Magnum add UK dates to Euro tour

Magnum have added 15 UK shows to their planned 2016 European tour.
Bob Catley and co initially announced a run of 16 dates around mainland Europe in support of Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV.
Now they’ll perform across the UK in May, kicking off in Southampton on the 11th, before wrapping up the tour at Leamington’s Assembly Rooms on the 30th. They’ve also been confirmed for the Rock Of Ages festival in Seebronn, Germany, on July 31.
Guitarist Tony Clarkin wrote 25 songs for the follow-up to 2014’s Escape From The Shadow Garden but cut that number to 10 for the final tracklist, with a further three included on a bonus DVD to be bundled with the record.
Clarkin said: “It would have been too much of a shame to disregard them, particularly since our fans want to know after every release what happened to the rest of the material.”
Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.
Magnum 2016 UK tour dates
May 11: Southampton The Brook
May 12: Cardiff Tramshed
May 13: London Islington Town Hall
May 14: Oxford Academy
May 16: Norwich Waterfront
May 17: Nottingham Rock City
May 19: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome
May 21: Manchester Academy 2
May 22: Newcastle Academy
May 24: Aberdeen Garage
May 25: Glasgow Garage
May 27: Belfast Limelight 1
May 29: Bristol O2 Academy
May 30: Leamington Assembly Rooms
Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist
- Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies
- Crazy Old Mothers
- Gypsy Queen
- Princess In Rags (The Cult)
- Your Dreams Won’t Die
- Afraid Of The Night
- A Forgotten Conversation
- Quiet Rhapsody
- Twelve Men Wise And Just
- Don’t Cry Baby
- Phantom Of Paradise Circus (Bonus)
- Don’t Grow Up (Bonus)
- No God Or Saviour (Bonus)