Magnum add UK dates to Euro tour

Magnum have added 15 UK shows to their planned 2016 European tour.

Bob Catley and co initially announced a run of 16 dates around mainland Europe in support of Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Now they’ll perform across the UK in May, kicking off in Southampton on the 11th, before wrapping up the tour at Leamington’s Assembly Rooms on the 30th. They’ve also been confirmed for the Rock Of Ages festival in Seebronn, Germany, on July 31.

Guitarist Tony Clarkin wrote 25 songs for the follow-up to 2014’s Escape From The Shadow Garden but cut that number to 10 for the final tracklist, with a further three included on a bonus DVD to be bundled with the record.

Clarkin said: “It would have been too much of a shame to disregard them, particularly since our fans want to know after every release what happened to the rest of the material.”

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.

May 11: Southampton The Brook

May 12: Cardiff Tramshed

May 13: London Islington Town Hall

May 14: Oxford Academy

May 16: Norwich Waterfront

May 17: Nottingham Rock City

May 19: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

May 21: Manchester Academy 2

May 22: Newcastle Academy

May 24: Aberdeen Garage

May 25: Glasgow Garage

May 27: Belfast Limelight 1

May 29: Bristol O2 Academy

May 30: Leamington Assembly Rooms

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist