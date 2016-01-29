Van Giersbergen confirms UK acoustic tour

Anneke Van Giersbergen has announced a UK acoustic tour for April.

She’ll play six dates on the tour, with support from Tony Wright – aka VerseChorusVerse.

Former Gathering vocalist Van Giersbergen this week confirmed she will perform a show with The Gentle Storm at her December Fan Weekend in Amsterdam, saying: “Since the weekend is already sold out, this will be a great opportunity to hang out with fans from all over the globe that are coming to Amsterdam for this special occasion.”

Tickets for the UK acoustic tour are available now via SeeTickets.