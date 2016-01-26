Van Giersbergen adds Gentle Storm show to fan event

Former Gathering singer Anneke van Giersbergen has announced an additional gig by The Gentle Storm for her sold-out Amsterdam Fan Weekend.

The event takes place in the city’s Melkweg from December 16 to 18 and sees van Giersbergen meet fans and perform tracks from her solo career as well as showcase her work with The Gathering.

On December 17, she’ll perform tracks from The Gentle Storm’s debut album The Diary.

She says: “Since the weekend is already sold out, this will be a great opportunity to hang out with fans from all over the globe that are coming to Amsterdam for this special occasion.”

After the Fan Weekend, van Giersbergen will “be taking a break from live performing.”

She adds: “Besides hanging with my family and friends, reading and travelling, I also need some quiet months to focus on my next album.

“I have my plan, and I think it will really knock you off your feet, but I really need to take my time and make this new album the best it can possibly be.

“I feel like I’m on the verge of something wonderful and I want to give it my full attention – expect something heavy and progressive.”

Tickets for the Fan Weekend will also be valid for the newly-announced show. Additional, separate tickets for The Gentle Storm gig are available via her website.