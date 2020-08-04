Van der Graaf Generator move UK tour dates to 2021

Van der Graaf Generator have announced they’re moving their planned 2020 UK tour dates into 2021.

Lockdown restrictions are still in place for the live music scene around the country, with Peter Hammill, Guy Evans and Hugh Banton revealing that their shows in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Bath and Edinburgh will now take place in April and May next year.

That means the majority of Van der Graaf Generator’s upcoming live shows will now take place in 2021, although the band still have concerts planned in Finland, Sweden and Norway in November this year

Hammill says: “Well, all the 2020 shows with the exceptions of the Finland/Scandinavia ones have now been rescheduled for 2021. We're still waiting to hear about the Amsterdam and Luxembourg dates. Stay as safe as is possible, everyone.”

Tickets previously purchased for the 2020 UK shows will remain valid for the new dates, which can be found below along with all Van der Graaf Generator’s future concerts.

Van der Graaf Generator 2020 dates

Nov 06: Helsinki Savoy-teatteri, Finland

Nov 07: Helsinki Savoy-teatteri, Finland

Nov 09: Stockholm Lilla Circus, Sweden

Nov 10: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 11: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Van der Graaf Generator 2021 dates

Apr 26: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 03: London Palladium, UK

May 04: Birmingham Town Hall, UK

May 05: Bath The Forum, UK

May 06: Edinburgh Queens Hall, UK

Sep 06: Genova Politearna Genovese, Italy

Sep 08: Milano Teatro Nazionale, Italy

Sep 10: Padova Gran Theatro Geox, Italy

Sep 11: Brescia Gran Theatro, Italy

Sep 13: Rome Auditorium Sala Sinopoli, Italy

Sep 14: Bologna Teatro della Celebrazioni, Italy

Sep 17: Reutlingen Franz K, Germany

Sep 19: Frankfurt Kunstlerhaus Mousonturm, Germany

Sep 20: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 21: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Sep 22: Prague Arche Theatre, Czech Republic

Sep 24: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland

Sep 25: Warsaw Palladium, Poland

Sep 26: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Sep 28: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Sep 29: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Oct 02: Karlsruhe Tollhaus, Germany

Oct 03: Paris Le Trianon de Paris, France